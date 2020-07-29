Commercial grade solar lighting for mining sites

Latest News

Solar Lighting Designs is an Australian owned and operated commercial solar lighting manufacturer, supplier and installer offering an extensive range of solar lighting solutions to mine sites and other related enterprises where mains powered lighting is impracticable or expensive to install.

We are committed to delivering reliable, cost-effective products that offer you guaranteed performance and economical savings.

No trenching, cabling, conduiting and no power bills.

