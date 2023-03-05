A conveyor anomaly detection system like no other

NAPA Auto Parts has been a leading provider of automotive parts and equipment for over 90 years. However, the company’s expertise extends beyond the automotive industry, as it has become a solutions provider to the mining industry.

Through collaboration with its customers and leading suppliers, NAPA Auto Parts has been able to identify, develop and source a growing range of innovative products and solutions to improve efficiency, safety, and profitability that are crucial to the success of mining operations.

Its commitment to delivering high-quality products and services has made NAPA Auto Parts a trusted supplier to the mining industry.

NAPA Auto Parts supplies centrally managed OES, OEM, and aftermarket product solutions for Australian automotive and off-highway vehicle fleets.

Besides its reputation for prompt and cost-effective parts delivery, NAPA Auto Parts can implement a range of efficiencies into businesses, like vendor rationalisation, range consolidation, inventory reduction, alternative supply chain options and strategic sourcing partnerships and true innovated products.

Now, NAPA Auto Parts is introducing the latest innovation in conveyor anomaly detection: the state-of-the-art laser conveyor anomaly detection system (CAD System).

This revolutionary technology provides unparalleled accuracy and reliability, ensuring that production lines runs smoothly and efficiently.

The laser CAD system utilises advanced laser technology to detect even the most minute anomalies in a conveyor system.

The benefits of the laser CAD system include:

Providing early detection of potential issues

Avoiding costly downtime

Reducing maintenance costs

Increasing overall production efficiency

Real time monitoring

The system is easy to install and can be customised to meet the unique needs of each production line.

Additionally, whether it’s a misaligned roller, incorrect skirt adjustments, or any other mechanical issues, the system can detect and alert customers in real-time, allowing them to take immediate action to prevent downtime and production loss.

With our laser CAD system, customers can be confident that their production line is operating at peak performance.

NAPA Auto Part’s advanced technology ensures that customers can identify and address issues before they become major problems, minimising downtime, and maximising productivity. And with the user-friendly interface, customers can easily monitor the health of their conveyor system and act as needed.

NAPA Auto Part’s partner MHY Systems prides itself on delivering innovative, cutting-edge solutions to clients.

Its laser conveyor anomaly detection system is the latest example of the commitment to excellence. Whether a customer is in mining, manufacturing, or any other industry that relies on conveyor systems, the system is the perfect choice to keep production lines running smoothly.

By collecting data on the conveyor belt wear rate over a period, trends can be analysed and future wear rate can be predicted. This method requires accurate and consistent data collection from the CADS system. CADS tracks every data point over the entire belt length to enable wear rate prediction on any point of the belt.

By providing early detection and alerting of potential issues, the system can help extend the life of the asset, avoiding costly downtime, reduce maintenance and OPEX costs, and increasing overall production availability.

Don’t wait until a major issue causes costly downtime – invest in the laser conveyor anomaly detection system that can be installed in less than one hour during production and keep operations running smoothly and efficiently.

What NAPA Auto Parts offers:

Real-time detection and alarms

Pulley oscillation

Belt thickness

Pulley build-up

Belt drift

Holes, rips, grooves etc.

Belt length

Damage location indicator

Rotational period

Conveyor surface speed

Reliability:

Proven to withstand harsh environment of the Pilbara

More than 12 months maintenance free operation

Simple installation, contactless solution.

Cloud SaaS:

Connection via plant network or 3G

Graphical user interface (GUI) for detailed inspection and anomaly searches.

Visit the NAPA Parts website for more information or to find your nearest branch.