Resources Victoria ensures exploration licences are in use

Image: Victor Maschek/shutterstock.com

Resources Victoria has launched its ‘Use it or lose it’ campaign, urging minerals explorers to actively work the areas covered by their licences.

To help ensure the state maximise opportunities to find in-demand minerals, the Earth Resources Regulator will be reducing the licence areas for companies who fail to deliver the exploration commitments.

“With most prospective areas of the state under current exploration or retention licences, we are taking steps to ensure that areas are being actively explored, maximising opportunity for discoveries,” Resource Victoria said.

Under the initiative, companies that fail to meet their obligations may have their licence areas reduced or face the refusal of future licence renewals and applications.

The Regulator has made it clear that an explorer’s track record will be considered when assessing any new or ongoing applications.

Explorers are being encouraged to review their exploration programs and consider surrendering parts of their licences that are no longer being actively explored.

Resources Victoria emphasised that holding exclusive rights to a tenement comes with the responsibility to carry out meaningful work and demonstrate genuine intent to explore.

Throughout the rest of 2025, Resources Victoria will provide more education and guidance to help companies understand their expenditure and work program requirements.

The Regulator will increase its focus on compliance, with greater enquiry of technical reports and more frequent data requests to address any deficiencies.

Reporting standards will also be audited to ensure annual reports meet national benchmarks, and that expired licence data is made publicly available.

Those that shift priorities or no longer intend to explore are encouraged to rationalise their portfolios. The initiative also introduces faster renewal processes for high-performing explorers.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.