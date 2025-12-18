Resources power Queensland economy despite coal royalties drag

Gladstone Port, Queensland. Image: markrhiggins / stock.adobe.com

The latest Queensland state budget update has again highlighted the strength of the resources sector and its contribution to the state’s economy.

However, the state government’s 2024-25 mid-year budget update noted a substantial fall in forecast revenue from coal royalty payments.

“Royalty revenue is expected to total $7.984 billion in 2024–25, $4.787 billion (37.5 per cent) lower than in 2023–24 and $421.4 million (5.0 per cent) lower than forecast at the 2024–25 Budget,” the update noted.

“The downward revision is largely driven by lower than anticipated coal export volumes combined with a faster-than-expected decline in hard coking coal prices, which were only partly offset by a weaker Australian dollar,” the update said.

The Queensland Resources Council (QRC) said while the resources industry continued to perform strongly overall, the coal sector was struggling under the burden of high state royalty rates, coupled with lower prices and escalating production costs.

The coal sector, which contributed $76 billion to Queensland’s economy and supported more than 363,000 local jobs in 2024–25, is forecast to generate $5.4 billion in coal royalties this financial year — down from recent years due to lower coal prices.

According to QRC’s 2024–25 Economic Contribution Report, the decline in coal royalties has been compounded by the Commonwealth’s decision to redistribute GST to other states, while direct spending in regional Queensland fell by $3.44 billion.

QRC chief executive officer Janette Hewson said the latest budget update again demonstrated the importance of the resources sector to Queensland’s way of life.

“We expect the hard times will continue for regional Queensland, with more job losses and fewer royalties flowing back to regional communities,” Hewson said.

“We recognise the government is in a challenging position with the state’s budget, and that royalty relief is being sought at a time when the cost of living is tough for all.“While overall royalties have declined, many companies are still paying at 30 and 40 per cent royalty tiers while trying to absorb rising operational costs. This means slow to no growth for the sector.

“The resources sector can play an important role in helping the government address these challenges if we have the right policy settings to attract investment.”

The Queensland resources sector remains an economic powerhouse for the state, contributing $115.2 billion and supporting close to 555,000 jobs.

