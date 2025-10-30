Resources Minister in key Canada G7 talks

Image: Oleksii/stock.adobe.com

Australia is continuing to make waves in critical minerals partnerships with Minister for Resources Madeleine King confirming her attendance at the G7 Energy and Environment Ministers’ Meeting in Canada this week.

King will meet with ministers in Toronto to discuss critical minerals and energy security and will aim to strengthen international relationships to build a more diverse supply of critical minerals and rare earths.

Australia is a world-class source of key critical minerals such as lithium, antimony, vanadium and light and heavy rare earth elements.

“This meeting is an opportunity to strengthen those partnerships and ensure Australia continues to play a leading role in delivering the resources the world needs, creating secure jobs in Australia,” King said in a statement.

“Australia is committed to working with our international partners to build secure, sustainable supply chains for critical minerals and rare earths elements that are crucial for clean energy technology and advanced manufacturing.”

The meeting comes a week after a landmark $US8.5 billion critical minerals agreement was signed between the US and Australia – designed to strengthen the partnership between the two countries on critical minerals trade – which has received widespread industry support.

The meeting will try and ensure “Australia gets a seat at the table. We’re not part of the G7, but we get a seat at the table because of our strong resources sector,” King said in an interview with Sky News.

The G7 comprises of the European Union and seven member countries: France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, and Canada.

King was invited to the meeting by her Canadian counterpart, Tim Hodgson.

