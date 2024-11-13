Renewables framework a win for minerals exploration

Image: SeventyFour/shutterstock.com

The new Renewable Energy Planning Framework from the New South Wales Government may be a step towards safeguarding future minerals exploration.

The framework, which was announced yesterday, is designed to promote faster planning decisions for renewable energy projects, provide investment certainty for industry and host communities, and boost economic benefits for regional communities.

But there’s one guideline under the new framework that has industry bodies giving their nod of approval to the plan.

According to a new guideline under the framework, any agreement for large-scale renewable energy infrastructure cannot restrict access to or use of the land for mineral exploration.

This will aim to ensure mineral exploration is not hindered by large-scale renewable energy infrastructure.

“The growing impact of renewable energy projects on exploration activities is a mounting concern for mineral explorers, with far-reaching implications,” Association of Mining and Exploration Companies (AMEC) chief executive officer Warren Pearce said.

“This is a significant issue for AMEC members across the country, and it’s encouraging to see New South Wales taking the lead in addressing it.”

Under the NSW Mining Act 1992, exploration companies have exclusive rights to explore for specific minerals within an exploration license or assessment lease.

If an agreement includes provisions that prevent other development on the land, the parties must make it clear that these arrangements do not prevent exploration.

“The refined guidelines are a positive development for landholders, who often find themselves in a difficult position when making decisions about their properties and future amidst the rise of renewable energy projects,” Pearce said.

“It is crucial for the government to consider all resources, whether they are mineral, wind, or solar.

“Sterilising mineral resources for renewable infrastructure that could be placed elsewhere or installed after mineral extraction is an absolute waste.”

In accordance with the new guidelines, an agreement cannot restrict land access to, or use the land for the purpose of major transmission infrastructure.

“AMEC members had advised that recent renewable energy projects had made ‘exclusive agreements’ with landowners, this is not lawful and has now been specifically mentioned in the guidelines,” Pearce said.

“What people are beginning to understand is that paradoxically without exploration and access to land, we will be unable to get the materials required for renewable energy infrastructure, there is no alternative source of these materials and land access is critical.”

