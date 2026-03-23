Renascor hits cobalt-copper mineralisation at Bulloo Creek

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Renascor Resources has intersected cobalt and copper mineralisation at its Bulloo Creek prospect in South Australia, highlighting the potential for a broader mineralised system within the Olary project area.

The company’s 13-hole reverse circulation (RC) drilling program, totalling 2340m, targeted subsurface magnetic anomalies and confirmed cobalt and copper anomalism across both eastern and western zones of the prospect.

Key results from the Eastern Anomaly included 16 metres at 901 parts per million (ppm) cobalt from 85m in hole 25BCRC007, including higher-grade intervals of 1 metre at 1440ppm cobalt and 1 metre at 1840ppm copper.

Additional intercepts included 1 metre at 3110ppm copper from 20 metres in 25BCRC001 and 6 metres at 377ppm cobalt from 86 metres in 25BCRC006.

Drilling also confirmed mineralisation in the Western Anomaly, with results such as 17 metres at 222ppm cobalt from 34 metres, supporting the presence of a broader cobalt-plus-copper mineralised trend at Bulloo Creek.

Renascor said the results point to a south-dipping, structurally controlled cobalt-bearing horizon associated with magnetic units, indicating potential sulphide mineralisation within the Willyama Supergroup.

Managing director David Christensen said the results demonstrate the scale of opportunity across the company’s South Australian exploration portfolio.

“Renascor continues to advance a pipeline of exploration opportunities across South Australia,” Christensen said.

“The Bulloo Creek drilling results, together with our expanding footprint in the Olary district and ongoing work at Marree, Wooltana and Tumby Bay, highlight the breadth of opportunity within our exploration portfolio.”

“These initiatives provide shareholders with additional low-cost exposure to potential discoveries while we remain focused on delivering our battery anode materials project.”

Renascor plans to integrate the Bulloo Creek drilling results with geophysical modelling and regional datasets to refine its geological interpretation and identify follow-up drill targets across the Olary project.

The company has also applied for a new exploration licence in the Olary district to expand its footprint in a region known for gold mineralisation, including the nearby White Dam gold mine.

Beyond Olary, Renascor is progressing multiple exploration fronts across South Australia. At the Marree project, native title negotiations are advancing towards a mining agreement that would unlock access to uranium, copper and gold targets.

Uranium targeting has also commenced at the Wooltana Project in the Frome Basin, supported by hyperspectral analysis to identify prospective zones, while rare earth exploration is advancing at the Tumby Bay prospect, where an expanded soil geochemistry program is planned.

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