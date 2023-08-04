Reimagining electrical reconditioning

Sulzer Australia can rebuild mining parts through its reconditioned exchange program.

Australian Mining sat down with Sulzer to talk about its reconditioned exchange program, which is giving vital components a second life.

As an esteemed pump original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and leading rotating equipment independent service provider (ISP) for the Australian resources industry, Sulzer has a strong network of customers that depend on its products and services.

Whether it’s lightweight and robust submersible dewatering pumps or wear-resistant centrifugal pumps, Sulzer’s products have supported the removal of sludge, mud, silt and water on mine sites for decades.

The expertise Sulzer has drawn from its pump offerings has fuelled the emergence and success of its services division, where the company has become a go-to rotating equipment ISP for miners across Australia.

Sulzer can conduct complete electrical servicing of haul trucks, whether that involves in-house coil manufacturing, converting DC motors to AC, or complete motor overhauls and repairs.

Sulzer Australia can also rebuild parts through its reconditioned exchange program (REP), something Warren Dunk, Sulzer Australia business development manager – services, said provides a cost-effective solution for mining companies.

“Sulzer Australia has been rebuilding the electrical components of electric drive haul trucks for most of the large OEMs for many years, including Liebherr, Hitachi, Komatsu, WesTrac and Hastings Deering,” Dunk told Australian Mining.

“By offering a range of wheel motors, alternators and grid blowers, we have expanded our business offerings while helping those mining customers that do not have their own spares within their inventory.

“Our rebuilt components can be delivered to site and installed within hours. This means trucks are back operational as fast as possible, maximising productivity. We also provide specialist support for the repair and upgrade of haul truck alternators for continued reliability.”

As part of Sulzer’s REP, mines can go directly to the company for the reconditioning of electrical parts, using original components from respected OEMs. Sulzer also uses its own original parts.

“We’re the only company in Australia that manufactures commutators for DC motors,” Dunk said. “We extrude and manufacture our own high-voltage coils and slip ring assemblies in-house. There’s no other ISP in Australia that does that.”

The efficiency of Sulzer’s service is made possible by its seven Australian service centres, where mechanical engineers are enlisted to carry out REP projects to ensure the highest reconditioning standards.

Despite Sulzer’s REP being a new offering for the Australian mining market, the company has already reported strong uptake for the program.

“The introduction of the first wheel motors, alternators and grid blowers to suit electric drive haul trucks was launched in Queensland and Western Australia with an immediate response,” Dunk said.

But Sulzer recognises that because the REP is still in its early stages, the company should not overcommit by bringing on too many clients, but rather ensure it grows the program in stages.

“We’re making a lot of big changes,” Dunk said. “Over the next six months, we’re investing significantly in our facilities, including our Brisbane workshop, where we have dedicated repair cells just for the REP.

“As that develops, instead of being able to recondition 25 wheel motors in a workshop per annum, realistically we’re going to be able to do 60 or 70 wheel motors in one workshop, not by going to a bigger shop, but by making investments in new equipment and people.”

Sulzer can provide components when breakdowns occur or have dedicated cores as part of scheduled rebuild programs. This can be done through an agreement, giving customers peace of mind regarding component availability.

Having established the REP for haul trucks, Sulzer’s sights are on expanding the offering to support rope shovels and underground flameproof equipment.

Any mining company that partners with Sulzer can open up new possibilities in operational efficiency, with the OEM able to provide 24-hour service 365 days a year through its seven service centres. This is further supported by Sulzer’s network of more than 100 service sites worldwide.

“Sulzer is your global partner with reliable and sustainable solutions for your key operations,” Dunk said. “You benefit from a local service provider with global experience in the repair and maintenance of all types of rotating equipment.”

Sulzer has a dedicated Australian accounts management team tasked with directly supporting its mining customers, enabling the company to put more time into their partnerships, products and rebuilds.

This increases the mean time between failures and reduces the total cost of ownership, ensuring machines are more reliable and efficient.

This feature appeared in the August 2023 issue of Australian Mining.