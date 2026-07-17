Regis Resources has forecast stronger gold production in the 2027 financial year, targeting group output of 360,000-400,000 ounces as higher production from its Duketon operations in Western Australia’s Goldfields offsets a slight decline at Tropicana, which is located on the western edge of the Great Victoria Desert.

The company expects Duketon to produce 240,000-270,000 ounces during FY27, while its 30 per cent share of the Tropicana gold mine is forecast to contribute 120,000-130,000 ounces. Group all-in sustaining costs (AISC) are expected to range between $2990/oz and $3390/oz.

Regis said it will continue taking advantage of strong gold prices by using excess processing capacity at the Moolart Well mill to treat lower-margin, but still profitable, ore without delaying higher-margin production from the Garden Well and Rosemont mills.

The strategy is expected to lift overall gold production while generating stronger free cash flow in the current gold price environment. Duketon production is forecast to increase compared to FY26, with output weighted towards the second half of the financial year as production ramps up at Garden Well and Rosemont.

At Tropicana, production is expected to ease slightly year-on-year due to lower open pit ore production at Havana, resulting in a greater proportion of lower-grade stockpile material being processed. Regis said this lower production profile is reflected in its cost guidance.

The company has also outlined a significant growth investment program, with $250-270 million allocated to growth capital across the business. This includes ongoing development of the Rosemont Stage 3 underground project, which is expected to enter commercial production in late FY27, and pre-strip activities at several new open pits scheduled to ramp up in the second half of the year.

Regis has also budgeted $80-90 million for exploration during FY27 as it advances opportunities across its portfolio, alongside $30-35 million for the McPhillamys Project ahead of a planned final investment decision in the first half of the 2028 calendar year.

Separately, the company corrected its reported cash and bullion balance at June 30, 2026, after identifying that 4391oz of gold had been incorrectly reported as poured bullion on hand. The adjustment reduced reported cash and bullion from $1.210 billion to $1.184 billion, although Regis confirmed FY26 gold production and its cash balance remain unchanged.

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