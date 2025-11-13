Regis Resources near-doubles Duketon North gold reserves

Image: SPF/shutterstock.com

Regis Resources will extend operations at its Duketon North gold project in Western Australia thanks to growth at the Buckingham and Wellington open pit mines.

Probable open-pit ore reserves between the two mines has increased from 128,000 ounces to 251,0000 – a 96 per cent rise – helping to extend the life of the project, thanks to what the company describe as “organic growth”.

“The consolidation of the Buckingham and Wellington open pits is an opportunistic and disciplined response to the current gold price, allowing us to bring forward and produce profitable ounces while maintaining flexibility in our long-term plan,” Regis Resources managing director Jim Beyer said.

A revisited mine plan for the project is also set to help buoy operations with 223,000 ounces of recovered gold set to be produced over six years from the 2026-27 financial year (FY27).

The produced ounce estimates come from already-established probable ore reserves at Duketon North of 8.8 million tonnes at 0.89 grams per tonne of gold.

Existing infrastructure and approvals will be leveraged to complete the improved mining plan, meaning no new additional resources are needed for recommencement of mining, representing an “opportunistic, low-capital extension”.

“This demonstrates our ability to act decisively and in a disciplined manner to convert a favourable gold-price environment into real organically sourced value for shareholders,” Beyer said.

The change to activity across the gold project in FY26 has helped increase growth capital at Duketon North to between $205–$215 million and group growth capital guidance to up to $235 million.

