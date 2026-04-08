Regis builds billion-dollar buffer as strategy pays off

The Tropicana joint venture. Image: Swift

Regis Resources has continued its strong financial run in 2026, with a $198 million quarterly lift in cash and bullion pushing its balance to a formidable $1.128 billion.

The March quarter result reflects a solid three months of production and a broader strategy that has steadily repositioned Regis as one of Australia’s more resilient mid-tier gold producers.

The company delivered 90.6 thousand ounces (koz) of gold for the quarter, taking its year-to-date output to 277.5 koz, with operations at Duketon and Tropicana continuing to anchor performance.

The build comes despite a $92 million tax payment in February, highlighting the strength of Regis’ underlying cash generation.

The result marks a continuation of momentum established earlier in 2026, where Regis has focused on disciplined cost control, steady production delivery, and maximising returns from its existing asset base rather than pursuing aggressive expansion.

This approach has been particularly effective against a backdrop of elevated gold prices, allowing the company to convert production into significant free cash flow.

Earlier coverage pointed to the company’s consistent operational performance at Duketon as a key pillar of its stability, with Tropicana also contributing reliable ounces following its integration into the portfolio.

Regis’ growing cash position places it in a strong position to navigate ongoing uncertainty across the sector, including concerns around fuel supply stability flagged in its latest update.

The company confirmed it has not experienced any disruption to fuel deliveries and is continuing to monitor consumption and supply chains closely, noting its reliance on contracts with major importers.

Beyond operational resilience, the strengthened balance sheet provides optionality.

With more than $1 billion in liquidity, Regis is now well positioned to fund growth, absorb cost volatility, or pursue strategic opportunities should they arise, all while maintaining a buffer against external pressures.

The result reinforces a broader trend seen across Australia’s gold sector in early 2026, where producers benefiting from strong margins have prioritised balance sheet strength and shareholder returns.

For Regis, the latest quarter signals that its measured, production-led strategy is translating into tangible financial outcomes, culminating in one of the strongest cash positions in the company’s history.

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