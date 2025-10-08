Regis builds $158m cash pile as gold output tracks FY26 targets

Image: allstars/shutterstock.com

Regis Resources has strengthened its balance sheet on the back of a strong September 2025 quarter, adding $158 million in cash and bullion to lift its total holdings to $675 million.

The significant cash generation positions the gold producer well heading into FY26, providing flexibility for further reinvestment in growth opportunities or potential shareholder returns.

The company said it produced 90,400 ounces of gold during the quarter, consistent with expectations and tracking in line with its FY26 production guidance of 350,000–380,000 ounces.

Duketon operations contributed 58,400 ounces, while Tropicana – in which Regis holds a 30 per cent interest – added 31,900 ounces.

Duketon’s output represents roughly a quarter of its FY26 target of 220,000–240,000 ounces, while Tropicana’s contribution equates to around 23 per cent of its annual guidance. Across the group, Regis has already delivered 24–26 per cent of its total FY26 production target after just one quarter.

The full September quarterly report is scheduled for release on Thursday, 23 October.

The September results follow a record FY25 for Regis, which delivered a statutory net profit after tax of $254 million, driven by firm gold prices and reliable operations.

EBITDA more than doubled year-on-year to $780 million at a 47 per cent margin, while operating cashflow reached a record $821 million. The company ended FY25 debt-free after repaying $300 million, with cash and bullion of $517 million at year-end.

Managing director Jim Beyer said FY25 demonstrated the company’s ability to translate steady operations into exceptional cash outcomes, setting the foundation for continued strength into FY26.

