Regis beating the odds

Despite challenges from regional rainfall, Regis met last year’s production and cost guidance, which the company said reflects operational strength.

“We do what we say we’re going to do,” Regis Resources managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) said.

Speaking at the 2024 Diggers & Dealers Conference in Kalgoorlie, Beyer detailed Regis’ unhedged gold production and long-life assets, highlighting the company’s commitment to meeting – and exceeding – its targets.

Regis operates three mills in the Duketon Greenstone Belt in the WA goldfields, with a life-of-mine of approximately six years. The company also holds a 30 per cent stake in the Tropicana gold mine, a joint venture with AngloGold Ashanti, which boasts a 10-year mine life.

The third stake of Regis’ value proposal is the McPhillamys project in New South Wales, which has nearly two million ounces in reserves.

Across its portfolio, Regis holds seven million ounces in resources and approximately three million ounces in reserves.

Regis is focusing on expanding its underground mining operations with the Duketon project, which currently produces 200,000–250,000 ounces of gold per annum, and that is set to grow with plans to establish four or five underground mines, each capable of producing 50,000–70,000 ounces per year.

“We continue to identify and test for more undergrounds,” Beyer said.

Regis has already seen success with its Rosemont and Garden Well South underground mines and is progressing with the Garden Well Main project, which could add another 50,000–70,000 ounces per year.

Tropicana, a Tier 1 asset, is expected to produce 135,000–150,000 ounces of gold annually. Despite some short-term challenges due to wet weather, the mine’s long-term outlook remains strong, with significant potential for reserve growth.

Also notable is the fact Regis achieved a lost-time injury frequency rate of zero over the past year, a milestone in workplace safety.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives, Regis has made progress in land rehabilitation.

“We rehabilitated 200 hectares last year,” Beyer said.

“Some I think take a view that perhaps that can be something that’s left for later, but the reality is, if it’s appropriate and responsible to do it as you go and also frankly it’s a lot cheaper to do it as part of the business.”

The company also advanced its renewable energy efforts with a nine-megawatt solar farm at Duketon and plans for 62–63 megawatts of renewable energy capacity at Tropicana.

Beyer said the sustainability and value creation potential of Regis’ assets positions the company for continued growth and success in the competitive gold mining industry.

