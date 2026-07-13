Regis Resources has confirmed it will not submit a counterproposal to match Genesis Minerals’ competing bid for Vault Minerals, clearing the way for what could become one of Australia’s largest gold mining companies.

The decision follows Vault’s determination that Genesis’ binding $5.6 billion proposal constitutes a superior offer under its existing scheme implementation deed with Regis.

Regis said its board had carefully considered the competing proposal but concluded that the terms required to match the Genesis offer did not meet the company’s value and return thresholds.

“The terms that would be required to match the Genesis Proposal do not meet the value and return thresholds that Regis applies to all growth opportunities,” the company said. “Maintaining this discipline is fundamental to how Regis creates long-term value for shareholders.”

Regis said it remained well positioned to pursue its standalone strategy, supported by a debt-free balance sheet, $1.2 billion in cash and bullion, strong free cash flow generation and a pipeline of organic growth opportunities, including the McPhillamys gold project, where ore reserves were recently reinstated following completion of a pre-feasibility study.

With Regis declining to exercise its matching rights, the company expects Vault to terminate the scheme implementation deed, triggering a break fee of approximately $50.7 million payable to Regis.

If completed, the Genesis-Vault transaction would create a $12.6 billion gold producer with annual production of 600,000–700,000 ounces and full ownership of operating assets across Western Australia’s Leonora-Laverton gold district.

Genesis said the combined company would hold mineral resources of 33.6 million ounces, ore reserves of 9.4 million ounces and deliver an estimated $2 billion in post-tax synergies, driven largely by the proximity of the companies’ operations and opportunities to optimise mining and processing across the Leonora region.

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