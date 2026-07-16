Red Hill Minerals has commenced a 1200m diamond drilling program targeting a strong off-hole conductor at its recently expanded Anabama copper-gold project in South Australia.

The two-hole campaign will test for extensions to copper-gold-silver mineralisation previously intersected at the project, which forms part of Red Hill’s Curnamona earn-in joint venture with Spectre Metals.

The first hole is planned to reach 700m and will test 150m southwest of two conductive plates identified through down-hole electromagnetic (DHEM) surveying of the company’s earlier hole 25ANDD001.

Completed in December 2025, 25ANDD001 confirmed mineralisation continued into fresh bedrock around 130m beneath the end of historical hole CRD102.

Results included 20m at 0.6 per cent copper, 0.2 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 3g/t silver from 313.1m.

This contained higher-grade intervals of 3.2m at one per cent copper, 1g/t gold and 3.8g/t silver from 313.6m, and 3.8m at 1.2 per cent copper, 0.3g/t gold and 8.1g/t silver from 324.3m.

Red Hill executive chairman Joshua Pitt said the combined drilling and geophysical results had strengthened the case for further exploration.

“The DHEM survey and subsequent modelling have provided confidence that there is potential for significant undiscovered mineralisation beneath the historic drill area at Anabama,” Pitt said.

“Our first drill hole at the target intercepted high-grade copper and gold, and this, combined with the newly identified conductor located off-hole, with a similar dip to known mineralisation, represents an exciting target and reinforces the prospectivity of the project.”

A second 500m hole will be drilled a further 450m southwest of the first, targeting the continuation of an induced polarisation anomaly along strike from historical workings and drilling.

The program is expected to be completed in late August. Both holes are planned to be cased for follow-up DHEM surveys, which will test for nearby conductors that could indicate additional mineralisation.

Red Hill has also expanded Anabama through the addition of the adjoining Cronje Dam tenement, increasing its coverage of the prospective Anabama–Redan Shear Zone to more than 25km.

Historical exploration at Cronje Dam identified approximately 4km of anomalous bottom-of-hole copper results, with limited deeper drilling completed across the wider target area.

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