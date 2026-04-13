RED grants set to grow Pilbara mining businesses

Landscape of the Pilbara region in Western Australia. Image: Rio Tinto

Mining services companies in the Pilbara are set to benefit from the West Australian Government’s Regional Economic Development (RED) Grants program, targeting job creation and economic diversification across key sectors including mining services, manufacturing, tourism and hospitality.

The WA Government has committed $846,700 to five Pilbara projects under Round 8 of its RED grants program, with funding supporting a mix of initiatives designed to strengthen local capability, expand regional industries and create new employment pathways, particularly in communities closely tied to the resources sector.

Among the recipients, Port Hedland-based Inline Engineering Services will deliver an integrated polyurethane conveyor component processing and curing upgrade, a move set to bolster local manufacturing capacity and improve supply chain efficiency for Pilbara mining operations.

WA Regional Development Minister Stephen Dawson said the program continues to play a central role in building long-term resilience across the state’s regional economies.

“These RED grants are supporting local businesses and organisations to diversify the economy, create employment opportunities and deliver long-term benefits for their communities,” Dawson said.

“It’s particularly encouraging to see projects that support advanced manufacturing, tourism and Aboriginal economic participation, all of which are key to building a more resilient and sustainable Pilbara.”

In a further nod to mining-linked innovation, East-West Pilbara Rubber Recycling will advance a high-value rubber export industry through end-of-life mining tyre recycling, helping divert waste from landfill while unlocking new value-added manufacturing streams.

At the same time, Tjamu Tjamu Aboriginal Corporation will establish a civil contracting social enterprise in Kiwirrkurra, supporting local employment and skills development in a remote community, while Gumala Investments will expand the Karijini Eco Retreat to increase accommodation capacity and support tourism growth near Karijini National Park.

Pilbara Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson said the breadth of projects highlights the region’s evolving economic landscape.

“The RED Grants program continues to unlock opportunities across the Pilbara by supporting innovative, locally driven projects that contribute to economic diversification and regional resilience,” Sanderson said.

“These investments build on the Pilbara’s strong economic foundations and support emerging industries that will shape the region’s future.”

Karratha-based Kaos Holding will also use its funding to establish an upmarket café in the CBD, aimed at boosting local amenity and economic activity.

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