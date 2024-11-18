Red 5 veteran to join Westfill

Craig Hatch. Image: Westfill

Westfill Group has appointed former Red 5 general manager of operations Craig Hatch as its new chief operating officer.

Hatch holds the SSE (site senior executive) and underground manager (non-coal) statutory certificates of competency, is a mining engineering graduate from the WA School of Mines, and has a Masters in mineral economics and business administration.

While at Red 5, Hatch’s role as general manager of operations involved being responsible for leading the start-up and ramp-up at the King of the Hills gold operation in Western Australia.

Hatch has also worked in leading roles at BHP Nickel West, the Khoemacau Copper Mines, Gold Fields, Panoramic Resources, Barrick Gold and Glencore.

At Westfill, Hatch will use his education and 20-plus years of experience to leverage connections from his past roles and other contacts within his industry network to continue the upward growth trajectories for Westfill and each of its subsidiaries.

“I am excited to have joined the Westfill Group and look forward to working with and leading the teams within the Group,” Hatch said.

“Westfill is filled with high calibre people and is renowned in the industry for its excellent service delivery and client relationships, excellent safety record and job standards, agility and responsiveness, and focus on innovation.

“I look forward to guiding all business units within the Westfill Group to realise their full potential within the mining industry, both locally and internationally.”

The appointment follows Westfill being awarding a two-year contract to complete underground mining services at Vault Minerals’ Rothsay gold mine, which is part of the Deflector gold-copper operations in WA.

