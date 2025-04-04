Record zircon shipments at Thunderbird

Mineral sands. Image: lainen/stock.adobe.com

Sheffield Resources has reported record shipments from its Thunderbird mineral sands mine in the March quarter 2025.

Zircon concentrate shipments from the WA mine, which Sheffield shares in a 50:50 joint venture with Yansteel, totalled 82,000 tonnes across the three months. The company said zircon shipments were maximised to meet the customer demand.

“Record zircon shipments for the March quarter are the result of the expanded customer base developed by the KMS marketing team and the strong interest we are seeing from existing and new customers for Thunderbird zircon concentrate,” Sheffield executive chair Bruce Griffin said.

“Combined with continued regular shipments of ilmenite to our joint venture partner Yansteel, these strong sales are expected to deliver the first positive quarter of operating cashflow for the Thunderbird mine; an excellent turnaround by KMS management, staff and contractors.”

With the Port of Broome closed for a week and zircon shipments prioritised, the final ilmenite concentrate shipment for the March quarter was delayed to April. March quarter ilmenite shipments totalled 126,000 tonnes.

KMS also reported 18,000 tonnes of leucoxene concentrate shipments in the March quarter.

Zircon concentrate inventory decreased significantly as a result of the high customer demand, but still remained above expected levels at the end of the quarter.

The Thunderbird mine set sail on its maiden shipment of zircon concentrate in January 2024, and has been ramping up ever since.

