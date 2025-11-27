Record renewable energy and high-grade growth drive Bellevue forward

The Bellevue gold project Image: Bellevue Gold

Bellevue Gold is on track to deliver a forecasted increase in ore grades thanks to the resumption of development at its Deacon North development in Western Australia.

The high-grade area, the largest in Bellevue’s gold project, will be a key source of material in the 2026-27 financial year (FY27) and beyond, with grade control drilling underway.

Development activity at the Armand mining area now complete, a dedicated “development jumbo” has returned to the Deacon North mining area – in line with the ore production set to start in the June 2026 quarter.

“The initial focus of this jumbo is to complete the Deacon North decline and return air drive in order to establish key capital infrastructure. Independent firing has been established for this development and is being utilised to improve development rates,” the company said in a statement.

In addition to promising growth potential, Bellevue also announced the appointment of Shaun Hackett as chief geologist to assist in further operational and consulting growth in exploration.

Hackett previously worked in lead roles as a consultant and with Gold Fields, where he offered geological oversight in several successful corporate transactions.

Bellevue has also highlighted a record renewable energy penetration – achieving a 101-hour period of 100 per cent instantaneous renewable energy at its power station, operating the mine and processing lans with engines off over the period.

“Renewable energy penetration is currently sitting comfortably at the upper end of the targeted renewable energy penetration rate of 80-90 per cent and aligned to the forecast of being the most renewably powered off-grid mine in Australia,” the company said.

The December quarter should see further benefits from higher contributions from the solar and wind farms and is expected to further reduce dependency on diesel.

