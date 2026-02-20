Record iron ore output boosts Rio Tinto’s yearly performance

Image: mino21/stock.adobe.com

Rio Tinto has recorded an eight per cent increase in copper equivalent production in 2025, underpinned by the ongoing ramp-up of international operations and record iron ore output from operations in Western Australia.

Rio Tinto chief executive officer Simon Trott said the strong operational performance reflected the company’s focus on efficiency, cost discipline, and project execution.

“Our solid financial results demonstrate clear progress as we embed our stronger, sharper and simpler way of working,” Trott said.

The Oyu Tolgoi underground development project based in Mongolia was completed during the year, delivering a significant boost to copper volumes and is understood to be one of the largest known copper and gold deposits in the world.

In the Pilbara, the Western Range replacement mine opened on time and on budget, while four of the five major replacement mines are now ramping up or under construction.

Iron ore production in WA formed a significant part of the company’s uplift, combined with copper and aluminium contributions, underlining the commodity’s role in Rio Tinto’s global output portfolio.

High-grade iron ore from the Simandou project shipped for the first time in December 2025, marking another milestone in Rio Tinto’s global production growth.

Aluminium production also saw gains, with record annual bauxite output of 62.4 million tonnes, contributing to a 5 per cent reduction in operating unit costs – a key focus of Trott’s vision for the company.

Overall, Rio Tinto generated underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of $25.4 billion, operating cash flow of $16.8 billion, and maintained stable underlying earnings of $10.9 billion.

Free cash flow declined 28 per cent to $4.0 billion due to higher capital expenditure of $12.3 billion, invested in growth projects across copper, iron ore, and lithium.

Trott reiterated that safety remained a priority, noting a fatality at the Simandou project and confirming ongoing investigations.

Read more: Copper remains the prize as miners rethink mega-mergers