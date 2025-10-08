Record gold price set to fuel industry growth

The Tomingley gold operation in NSW. Image: Alkane Resources

Gold prices surged to a historic new high today, surpassing $US 4000 per ounce for the first time.

The price surge, which has continued for several months, comes amid intensifying global uncertainty and renewed safe‑haven demand.

The jump to a $US4000 benchmark underscores powerful tailwinds pushing the metal’s price higher. These include the softening of the US dollar, expectations of further interest rate cuts in the US, and sustained demand from central banks, which are diversifying their reserves.

In Australia, the mining industry stands to reap significant rewards.

New South Wales Minister for Natural Resources Courtney Houssos welcomed the price surge as an accelerant for investment and regional growth opportunities.

“With gold prices reaching record highs, NSW continues to stand out as a globally competitive and stable destination for mining investment,” she said.

Gold has assumed an increasingly dominant role in the state’s minerals portfolio. Production exceeded $4.2 billion in the 2024-2025 financial year (FY25), representing over half of the total value of mineral output in the state.

For miners and explorers, the timing could not be better. Many previously marginal or deferred projects may now become viable under the new price regime. Houssos said there are currently 15 gold projects in active development across the state, with infrastructure in place for even more to come online in the coming years.

“The NSW Government is investing in the future of gold,” she said.

“With world-class geology, cutting-edge technology, and a clear regulatory system, NSW is well positioned to attract continued investment in gold exploration and production.”

WA Mining Conference starts today. Register for the event here.