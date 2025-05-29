Record drilling results at Rosewood

Mineral sands. Image: lainen/stock.adobe.com

Petratherm has reported its most significant drilling results to date from the Rosewood heavy mineral (HM) sand prospect in South Australia.

In April, 73 air core holes were drilled across the prospect, uncovering a 1.6km extension of high-grade HM mineralisation.

The first 10 drill holes have returned stronger grades than previously recorded, highlighting the project’s potential.

“Drilling to date continues to demonstrate the potential size and high-grade mineralisation of the Rosewood prospect,” Petratherm chief executive officer Peter Reid said.

Notable results include 26m at 17.2 per cent HM from 7m, including 6m at 36.4 per cent HM from 27m.

Other high-grade intervals include 32m at 11.1 per cent HM from 10m, including 3m at 22.7 per cent HM, and 15m at 11.5 per cent HM from 6m, including 5m at 20.9 per cent HM.

These results have extended the mineralised zone 1.6km further north, with mineralisation at Rosewood East now spanning at least 3.6km in a north–south direction.

The mineralisation remains open to the north, where the northernmost hole intersected 8m at 13.1 per cent HM from 6m, including 4m at 20.5 per cent HM from 7m.

“These results … confirm the high-grade continuity and thickness of the prospect over a very large area including right up to the extent of current drilling,” Reid said.

“On this basis, we would anticipate future step-out Phase 3 exploration drilling in the coming weeks will continue to identify additional high-grade mineralisation and extend the potential size of the exciting Rosewood discovery.”

The findings support earlier drilling, confirming the presence of widespread, shallow, and high-grade HM mineralisation across the prospect.

Mineralogical data suggests the Rosewood prospect contains around 95 per cent valuable heavy mineral content, made up mainly of high titanium dioxide minerals.

