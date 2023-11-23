Record bauxite production for Metro Mining

The Bauxite Hills mine (Image: Metro Mining).

Metro Mining has produced four million tonnes (Mt) of bauxite at its Bauxite Hills mine, a record for the company.

The Bauxite Hills mine is located 95km north of Weipa on Western Cape York, near the coast on the Skardon River in far north Queensland. It first commenced mining operations in April 2018.

Metro Mining made its final investment decision on the mine’s expansion route to seven million tonnes per annum (mpta) in May 2023.

“It is exciting to announce that we have reached 4Mt, which puts our 2023 sales target of 4.5–5Mt well within reach,” Metro Mining managing director and chief executive officer Simon Wensley said.

“The Metro team, together with our contract partners, have worked incredibly hard to reach this milestone. The rates currently being achieved provide high confidence that the 7mtpa production rate will be achieved in 2024.”

Metro Mining also celebrated the official naming ceremony for its offshore floating terminal in Shenzhen, China.

The vessel was named Ikamba, which means saltwater crocodile in the Ankamuthi language.

The company said the name is representative of its commitment to fostering a meaningful relationship with the Ankamuthi people, which are the Traditional Owners of the land on which the Bauxite Hills mine is privileged to operate.

The ceremony was attended by three Ankamuthi Elders, Dale Salee, Charles Woosup and Anna Tamwoy. Tamwoy is known as the vessel’s godmother.

“The naming ceremony signifies the nearing completion of the Ikamba’s refurbishment activities, and it will soon be ready to depart China for mobilisation to Australia,” Metro Mining said.

Bauxite is used to make aluminium, a critical mineral needed for the global energy transition.

