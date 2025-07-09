Record attendance at PNG Expo

Image: Prime Creative Media

The PNG Industrial and Mining Resources Exhibition and Conference (PNG Expo) wrapped up last week and saw its largest attendance, with more than 560 delegates attending the two-day event at the Stanley Hotel and Suites on July 2–3.

The attendees – 60 per cent of which were local to Papua New Guinea – were able to connect, network, and engage with colleagues from across the industry on the exhibition floor and at various networking functions.

Attendees from the two days included representatives from industry majors including Harmony Gold, K92, Newmont Lihir, OK Tedi, Simberi Gold Mining, the Mineral Resources Council, and PNG Power.

Alongside the exhibition floor, attendees were invited to learn from sector experts and build their knowledge on the latest products and services at the PNG Expo conference.

The conference program saw panel discussions take on key issues such as training and staff retention strategies and how enhanced safety measures can drive productivity and cost savings.

Other conference highlights included a Metso case study about a major VPA (vertical plate airblow) filter upgrade by Ok Tedi and a spotlight session from Orica exploring key takeaways from its past and present projects.

Enhancing the overall atmosphere and supporting the real business being done were the networking functions delegates could attend. The networking kicked off with a poolside welcome event sponsored by TriCab the evening before day one of the event.

Held on the open-air fifth floor deck, with views of the surrounding area, the event was a great way for exhibitors and delegates to get to know each other in a relaxed setting before the busy days to come.

At the conclusion of day one, the official dinner gave exhibitors the chance to strengthen existing relationships and make new connections over an evening of great food and fantastic entertainment.

Prime Creative Media operations manager Lauren Chartres delivered a welcome address, before passing to PNG Expo’s charity partner Project Yumi to give insight into the initiatives Project Yumi is delivering on and how organisations can get involved.

Industry interest is already building for 2026. Stay tuned for the latest information and updates on next year’s event: pngexpo.com/get-involved/

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.