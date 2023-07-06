Reaching the summit of revegetation

Revegetating a historic mining area may seem like a daunting task, but for Global Soil Systems it was an exciting challenge.

With more than 15 years of experience in hydromulching and revegetation, James Nebauer is not one to shy away from a professional challenge.

So when Glencore approached the Global Soil Systems general manager to assist with revegetation works at its Liddell Open Cut operation in the Hunter Valley, New south Wales, Nebauer was only too happy to help.

“We’ve been working with Glencore for many years now,” he told Australian Mining. “The Mountain Block at the Liddell operation was one of the bigger projects we’ve worked on, and one that required a lot of input.

“We were one of the first revegetation specialists in the Hunter Valley and we’ve worked on pretty much every coal mine in New South Wales at some point in time.”

The Mountain Block is a historic mining area set on a steep hillside within Liddell Open Cut. The area had experienced erosion over time and required revegetation.

The challenging landscape of the Mountain Block meant Global Soil Systems had to get creative in its revegetation solutions.

In order to reach the area’s steeper slopes, the company developed a new process of aerial hydromulching, using a helicopter to apply hydromulch on the areas inaccessible by truck.

“The most challenging aspect was the size and scale of the job,” Nebauer said. “In some areas, steep slopes meant there was limited access to complete the work.

“But that gave us the most rewarding part of the job, which was the opportunity to innovate and develop a new method of application.”

Where accessible, the slopes were hydromulched using Global Soil Systems’ custom-built hydroseeder, purpose-built for working on mine sites.

Incorporating fertiliser and a tailored pasture mixture, the hydromulch was applied at a rate of five tonnes per hectare to provide surface stabilisation across the slopes.

Global Soil Systems also aerially applied liquid gypsum. Sprayed over the landscape, liquid gypsum improves structure and addresses issues associated with dispersive soils such as erosion.

Along with the helicopter, Global Soil Systems used multiple hydroseeders, loaders and a recirculating pump system to complete the job.

“Due to the scale of the project, it was a logistical challenge to coordinate materials and machinery,” Nebauer said.

“Extensive testing with the helicopter was conducted to ensure we were able to provide even coverage and a consistent application rate across the slopes.”

Global Soil Systems collaborated with Liddell Open Cut to develop an operations procedure and conduct extensive risk assessments to ensure safety. The operations procedure was the first of its kind in the Hunter Valley.

“Seeing all of our work come to fruition at the end of the project was a great moment,” Nebauer said.

“We had a very successful result both for Glencore and for us at the end, and that was the most important thing.

“We have pioneered quite a few different methods and techniques over the years and the relationships that we have built over time have also been special to us.

“We really take the time to make sure each job is done correctly, and we ensure that everyone in our team is across every aspect of the project.

“Our attention to detail and passion for our work is what enables us to consistently deliver positive environmental outcomes.”

This feature appeared in the July 2023 issue of Australian Mining.