Reaching for the Starlight

A re-evaluation of Westgold’s Fortnum gold project in Western Australia has seen the Starlight mineral resource grow to 12.9 million tonnes (Mt).

The new estimate is a 91 per cent increase since June 2024 and is the result of a concerted two-year drilling program focused on expanding the mineral resource to provide options for future growth at Fortnum.

The increased mineral resource comprises two components: an underground mineral resource of 8.7Mt in a 43 per cent increase, and an open pit mineral resource of 4.2Mt.

Westgold managing director and chief executive officer Wayne Bramwell said the increase was a significant milestone for the project.

“Our technical team has drilled continuously for two years to extend mine life and has now defined mineral resources that offer the potential to integrate both open pit and underground mining to expand Fortnum production,” he said.

“Importantly, this result demonstrates the organic growth opportunities that exist within Westgold’s portfolio.

“Westgold has commenced a scoping study to evaluate expansion options with results of the Fortnum expansion project study due in (the second quarter of the 2024–25 financial year).”

The Starlight underground mine within Fortnum is the predominant feed source to the Fortnum process hub, supplying 90 per cent of all processed tonnes.

The Fortnum project is located within Westgold’s Murchison business unit, approximately 140km north of Meekatharra.

