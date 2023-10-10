Rated five tonne lifting clamps

Turn to the water logistics experts at Crusader Hose for reliable accessories when dewatering with a submersible pump.

The rated five tonne lifting clamp is designed and tested to withstand the specific load, reducing the risk of accidents, drops or damage to the riser, equipment, and personnel.

Crusader Hose’s lifting clamps are an essential accessory for the safe installation of the Flexibore rising main. The clamps are engineered to provide secure and stable attachment points to the riser, allowing it to be lifted and precisely positioned.

The rated five tonne lifting clamp consists of two steel beams secured together by two swing bolts at either end. It is equipped with an eye bolt for easy chain attachment during installation.

For smaller jobs, a rated 1.2 lifting clamps are available. Crusader Hose design and manufacture Flexibore in a range of diameters up to 10 inches and with deep bore pumping capabilities to depths of 400m.

This product showcase appeared in the October 2023 issue of Australian Mining.