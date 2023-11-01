Rapid fire suppression solution for mining graders

Graders, used for tasks such as levelling surfaces and grading roads, often operate with high-horsepower engines that produce intense heat.

Extended operation without rest can increase the risk of mechanical failure or overheating, potentially leading to a fire, especially if flammable materials like oil or other B class fuels contact hot surfaces.

Fire suppression systems in graders are crucial for safety, protecting both operators and the valuable machinery.

The challenge

Three CAT 150 graders had been booked for transport to a mine site in Brisbane. Before the graders could leave, they had to be fitted with a compliant fire suppression system.

The time allotted to complete the installation was limited. A full risk assessment was required, and the installation of the complete fire suppression system had to be finished within that short time frame.

The solution

A Muster foam-based fire suppression system was installed, representing the most suitable solution for situations where liquid hydrocarbon fuels pose a fire risk.

JSG Industrial Systems supplied its fire suppression system through a Brisbane-based distributor, Amet Industries. The company was responsible for its installation, servicing, and maintenance.

The system included a 66L cylinder, F3 foam concentrate, a linear heat detection system, a Muster alarm panel, and a loss of pressure (LOP) push-button remote actuator.

Two technicians completed the installation in 15 hours during a night shift, ensuring that the project was finished on time. A full risk assessment was conducted, and the installed system was found to be fully compliant with AS5062:2016, meeting the mine site requirements for minimum discharge.

The outcome

Three CAT 150 graders were delivered to a mine site, each equipped with a Muster foam-based fire suppression system that is fully compliant with AS 5062:2016.