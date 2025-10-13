Rammer launch RD Guard for smart monitoring of rockbreaking

Image: Rammer

Rammer has introduced RD Guard, offering improved protection, greater accessibility and enhanced reporting through the SAM Platform.

Engineered to withstand the harshest mining and quarrying environments, RD Guard features a heavy-duty yet slim protective housing and is linked directly to each rockbreaker’s serial number.

When fitted to a Rammer rockbreaker, RD Guard automatically tracks work hours, impact periods, service intervals, GPS location and more.

Data is seamlessly transferred to SAM via 5G, allowing operators and site managers to access fleet information anytime, anywhere – through mobile devices or desktop.

RD Guard – the successor of the legacy RD3 device – and the SAM Digital Assistant enable operators to turn real-time data into practical insights that help maximise uptime and optimise processes.

Correct operation is essential to minimise the risk of rockbreaker failure and avoid costly unscheduled downtime.

By using advanced electronics to measure impacts and stresses, RD Guard provides data on how each rockbreaker is operated. This allows operators to adjust their techniques and reduce maintenance costs caused by premature wear.

With real-time data on stress and impact levels, operators can use rockbreakers more effectively, extending tool life and improving overall performance.

“An owner may discover that one operator’s method places significantly less stress on the breaker compared to others. By analysing and sharing these techniques, teams can adopt more efficient practices that improve longevity and productivity”, Total Rockbreaking Solutions sales manager Adam Leece said.

SAM has been designed as a dedicated digital assistant for those overseeing daily site operations.

By integrating people, activities and equipment data, SAM provides a single collaborative platform that boosts productivity and simplifies maintenance planning.

Key benefits include anywhere access through an iOS, Android and desktop interface, optimised maintenance, improved operation and long-term value, Rammer said.

RD Guard is compatible with most Rammer rockbreakers currently in use and is designed with forward compatibility in mind, ensuring readiness for future software updates and feature enhancements.

For mining and quarrying operations seeking to maximise productivity, reduce downtime and make data-driven decisions, RD Guard and the SAM Platform mark a new era in rockbreaker performance management.

