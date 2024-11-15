Rammer empowers APAC dealer network with advanced training

Technicians disassembling the Rammer E04 model. Image: TRS

To equip service teams across its global dealer network with the latest innovations and service protocols, Rammer consistently provides advanced training courses worldwide.

Recently, service technicians from New Zealand, Malaysia and Australia were invited to attend a comprehensive four-day course hosted at Total Rockbreaking Solutions (TRS) in Kewdale, Western Australia.

TRS, the exclusive Rammer dealer for WA, welcomed the technicians for both in-depth theoretical instruction and hands-on training.

Guiding the sessions were Petteri Rajanummi, product specialist from the Rammer Factory in Finland, and David Scurr from Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions. Together, they shared invaluable insights and engaged directly with the technicians, discussing on-ground challenges and solutions tailored to regional conditions.

A key focus of the training was the introduction of Rammer’s new compact rockbreaker range, renowned for its lightweight design and robust power.

With a customisable body structure, Rammer’s unique CBE operating principle and an impressive power-to-weight ratio, the Compact Range rockbreakers deliver high efficiency and lower operating costs, optimising fuel consumption. The training allowed technicians to disassemble the Rammer E04 model, providing firsthand experience with the modular structure that sets the compact range apart from the Excellence line.

Rammer’s global network spans 60 countries, providing dealers and customers with deep product expertise and support. Rammer dealers, equipped with both technical knowledge and practical experience, help clients select the optimal rockbreaker, tools, and parts for their applications.

The brand’s commitment to customer satisfaction has built a loyal base, with clients regularly returning to their local Rammer dealerships for additional equipment and support.

In Australia, Rammer’s dealer network has been instrumental in delivering high-quality service and product expertise across the mining and construction industries, including coverage in Papua New Guinea. These dealers provide ready access to genuine Rammer parts, offer factory-approved maintenance and warranty services to ensure that Rammer product continues to contribute to customers’ profitability for its entire working life.

Rammer, part of Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions within the Sandvik Group, aligns its dealer training and customer support with the group’s global engineering strengths, focusing on mining, rock excavation, metal-cutting, and materials technology. This commitment to innovation and customer experience reinforces Rammer’s position as a leader in the rockbreaking industry.