Rammer boom systems

The Rammer boom system range has been an integral part of Australian crushing circuits for more than 40 years.

Rammer, part of Sandvik Group, manufactures the range on a global scale for an international market offering 28 models from one tonne up to 18 tonne heavy duty models.

The boom range has been designed to enhance safety, productivity, and profitability of crushing operations. With reaches from one metre up to 17 metres, the range is built to suit many mining applications.

An Australian authorised Rammer dealer network will help you take advantage of its extensive Rammer product range by selecting the right boom, rockbreaker and power pack for the job.

Rammer’s power packs are designed to work alongside hydraulic rockbreakers and booms and sized to match the chosen rockbreaker and are delivered completely set-up. Find your state’s authorised Rammer dealer.

This product showcase appeared in the September 2023 issue of Australian Mining.