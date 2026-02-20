Ramelius ‘supercharges’ Mt Magnet with first Never Never haul

Ramelius’ Mt Magnet gold mine. Image: Ramelius Resources

Ramelius Resources has delivered its first ore from the Never Never deposit at Dalgaranga to the Mt Magnet processing hub in Western Australia.

“Since finalising our combination with Spartan Resources in July 2025, we have been focused on delivering the first Never Never ore to the Mt Magnet production hub in accordance with our five-year growth pathway,” Ramelius Resources managing director Mark Zeptner said.

“This is a key milestone in supercharging the Mt Magnet production hub to up to 380,000 ounces in annual production and realising our vision to become a 500,000-ounce producer by the 2029-30 financial year (FY30).”

The initial haulage included 31,000 tonnes of development ore at a grade of 3.6 g/t, equating to approximately 3600 ounces.

The gold producer plans to blend this lower-grade ore with other Mt Magnet hub sources from March 2026, with higher-grade stockpiles to be introduced in the June quarter once plant fine-tuning is complete.

This first delivery coincides with the company’s strategic decision to significantly reduce its gold hedge book.

“At this important juncture we have also elected to close-out our FY27 gold forward contract hedge book and pre-deliver June 2026 Quarter contracts in this March 2026 quarter,” Zeptner said. “By doing this, we will have increased exposure to the strong gold price.”

The Never Never project, which now boasts an updated mineral resource of 7.5 million tonnes at 8.8 grams per tonne (g/t) for 2.1 million ounces and a maiden ore reserve of 7 million tonnes at 7.3 g/t for 1.6 million ounces, is progressing on schedule and on budget.

The company’s confidence is reinforced by recent infill drilling, confirming the geological model and estimated grades, setting the stage for a decade-long mine life at an AISC of $1128 per ounce.