Ramelius Resources has received a key regulatory green light for its Roe gold project in Western Australia, with the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) confirming development can proceed.

The decision, under the standard Part V works approval and licensing pathway of the Environmental Protection Act, means the project will not require formal environmental assessment and is a step that significantly streamlines the approvals process.

The EPA’s determination effectively confirms that environmental impacts associated with the project can be appropriately managed within existing regulatory frameworks.

The outcome aligns the Roe project with the previously approved Rebecca project, which together form the combined Rebecca–Roe development located around 150km east of Kalgoorlie in the Western Australian goldfields.

Ramelius said the decision provides greater certainty around the approvals pathway and supports a more efficient development timeline for the broader project. With the regulatory framework now clearly defined, the company has flagged that early works are expected to commence in late 2026.

The streamlined process is also expected to assist in accelerating development of the Roe component of the project, which is a central part of Ramelius’ five-year growth strategy.

The company said improved clarity around approvals will allow it to progress parallel permitting activities already underway under the Part V process, helping to maintain momentum toward construction and production readiness.

Managing director Mark Zeptner described the EPA decision as an important milestone.

“This is a vital milestone in the approvals process for the Roe project. The EPA’s decision reflects the thorough nature of our environmental planning and commitment to responsible development,” he said.

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