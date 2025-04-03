Ramelius achieves record cashflow

Ramelius’ Mt Magnet gold mine. Image: Ramelius Resources

Ramelius Resources has reported a record underlying free cashflow of $223 million, marking the company’s second consecutive quarter of record cash generation.

Ramelius ended the period with a cash and gold balance of $657.1 million, a significant increase from $501.7 million recorded in December.

Gold production for the March 2025 quarter totalled 80,455 ounces (oz), with the Mt Magnet hub producing 67,465oz and 12,991oz coming from the Edna May hub, both in Western Australia.

“The operations team continues to maximise cash flows from our existing operations in this elevated gold price environment,” Ramelius managing director Mark Zeptner said.

The company has declared a maiden interim dividend of $0.03 per share (fully franked), which was announced in February and is set to be paid on April 17.

Ramelius is also progressing with its acquisition of Spartan Resources, entering a binding transaction implementation deed signed earlier in the March quarter.

The deal, reported to be around $2.4 billion, will see Ramelius acquire all Spartan shares it does not already own through a scheme of arrangement, offering $0.25 in cash and 0.6957 Ramelius shares per Spartan share.

If the scheme is unsuccessful, a conditional off-market takeover offer will be made on the same terms.

The transaction is expected to be implemented by late July or early August.

“Ramelius looks forward to integrating our business with Spartan during the September 2025 quarter, following completion, and the subsequent release of an integrated study of Mt Magnet/Dalgaranga,” Zeptner said.

“Activities associated with the transaction are proceeding to plan, with the independent expert appointed and well underway.

“Feedback from meetings since the transaction was announced, regarding the potential of the combined entity, has been overwhelmingly positive.”