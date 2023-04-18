Raising the grade with custom driveshaft solutions

Mobile mining equipment is critical to the productivity of any underground mining operation, but it also presents some unique operational challenges concerning the service life capacity of driveshaft components.

This is particularly true for underground mining operations where mobile equipment is subject to below-grade environmental conditions, where temperatures are extreme and dust, dirt, and humidity are unavoidable in the cavernous surroundings.

“Underground mining operations require driveshaft solutions that are robust to heavy conditions and capable of performing well for extended operating intervals,” Hardy Spicer category manager for power transmission Glenn Hart said.

“For example, underground mines in Western Australia often reach up to 50 degrees during the hotter months. As a result, standard OEM driveshaft assemblies last an average of eight to twelve weeks.

“Adaptability of replacement parts is another concern for mobile equipment operators as OEM components typically have stringent manufacturing specs that can be difficult to source.”

As a market leading manufacturer and supplier of heavy-duty driveshaft assemblies to the Australian mining sector, Hardy Spicer recognises that these challenges of underground mining must be addressed with the right technology.

