Radial shaft seals that redefine performance

Stefa High-Performance Radial Shaft Seals for demanding industrial environments. Image: Trelleborg

Stefa High-Performance Radial Shaft Seals bring cutting-edge innovation to modern industrial applications.

Developed to meet the growing demands of energy efficiency, environmental sustainability and enhanced durability, Stefa High-Performance Radial Shaft Seals are redefining performance standards in mission critical scenarios.

Modern industrial environments are characterised by high-volume production, 24/7 manufacturing schedules, rapid machinery movement and a critical requirement to minimise downtime to ensure operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Rotary sealing systems are subject to extreme duty cycles, higher speeds and challenging operating conditions.

Stefa High-Performance Radial Shaft Seals are meticulously engineered to lower energy consumption and increase uptime by reducing frictional torque, thereby lowering operational costs. Breaking conventional design methodologies, these seals deliver more consistent sealing performance over a longer period.

This family includes two seal profiles: Type TRA, designed without a dust lip, making it ideal for clean environments where contamination isn’t a concern and space is limited; and Type TRE, which includes a dust lip for robust protection in contaminant-prone environments, ensuring enhanced ingress resistance even in high-IP-rated setups.

Together, these seals offer superior performance across diverse industrial applications.

Features and benefits:

Extended lifespan: Leading-edge designs improve sealing efficiency while reducing wear, resulting in prolonged maintenance intervals.

Energy efficiency: Significantly reduced frictional torque lowers energy consumption, reducing operating costs and enhancing equipment sustainability.

Enhanced operating range: Capable of handling faster rotary speeds, harsh temperatures and heavy-duty cycles.

Virtually zero leakage: Proprietary materials demonstrate enhanced compatibility to harsh media and ensure virtually no leakage, even under challenging conditions.

Readily available: Stocked in common sizes and rapid lead times for other sizes globally. Custom solutions are also available to meet your specific requirements.

For more information on Stefa High-Performance Radial Shaft Seals, visit the Trelleborg website.