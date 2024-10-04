Quick replacement bushing by Sibo

Image: Sibo

The Jolly is a repair bushing by Sibo, particularly useful in machines like excavators, backhoes, dozers, and other heavy equipment, where components undergo significant wear and tear.

Here’s a step-by-step explanation of how it functions:

Replacement bushing

Preparation: The housing where the bushing will be installed is first machined to ensure a proper fit. This step is crucial for achieving the best interference fit between the housing and the bushing.

Machining: The outer surface of the Jolly bushing is turned to match the dimensions of the prepared housing.

Assembly: The bushing is then pressed into the housing. In some cases, nitrogen can be used to facilitate the assembly process.

Material and design

The Jolly bushing is made from special steel, ensuring uniform heat treatment.

The bushing has a hard inner surface for durability and a softer outer surface that can be easily machined to fit the required dimensions. This combination allows for a good application and long-lasting performance.

Advantages