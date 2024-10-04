Quick replacement bushing by Sibo

The Jolly is a repair bushing by Sibo, particularly useful in machines like excavators, backhoes, dozers, and other heavy equipment, where components undergo significant wear and tear.
Here’s a step-by-step explanation of how it functions:
Replacement bushing
- Preparation: The housing where the bushing will be installed is first machined to ensure a proper fit. This step is crucial for achieving the best interference fit between the housing and the bushing.
- Machining: The outer surface of the Jolly bushing is turned to match the dimensions of the prepared housing.
- Assembly: The bushing is then pressed into the housing. In some cases, nitrogen can be used to facilitate the assembly process.
Material and design
- The Jolly bushing is made from special steel, ensuring uniform heat treatment.
- The bushing has a hard inner surface for durability and a softer outer surface that can be easily machined to fit the required dimensions. This combination allows for a good application and long-lasting performance.
Advantages
- Cost-effective: by replacing only the bushing and not the entire housing, significant cost savings are achieved.
- Flexibility: the Jolly bushing can be produced in various sizes, with inner diameters ranging from 25 mm to 120 mm, and customised sizes available upon request.
- No need for welding or additional components: There is no need to construct bushing holders or perform welding; the machining is done directly on the bushing to bring it to the required dimensions.
- Stock availability: Having these bushings in stock allows for effective prevention of work stoppages.