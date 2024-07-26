‘Queensland’s resources sector must be competitive’: QRC

Image: Tuangtong Soraprasert/shutterstock.com

As the lead up to the Queensland state election continues, the Queensland Resources Council (QRC) has revealed its policy priorities to safeguard a strong resources industry for the state.

“The resources sector is proud of the contribution it makes that supports all Queenslanders but the message to all political parties and candidates at the coming election is that the industry’s future success cannot be taken for granted,” QRC chief executive officer Janette Hewson said.

“Our priorities centre on four key themes to support investment and jobs, regional communities, boosting skilled workers, and a sustainable energy transition.”

The QRC’s first priority is to protect and grow jobs by maintaining competitiveness and stability. Over the last 12 months, the QRC has repeatedly raised concerns over Queensland’s three-tiered coal royalty tax system, which saw coal producers hit with a 40 per cent tax on all coal prices of more than $300 a tonne.

The two accompanying tiers enforce a 20 per cent tax on coal above $175 and a 30 per cent tax on coal above $225.

“Queensland’s resources sector must be competitive with the right taxes, the right policies and the right regulations to attract global investment that will secure jobs and economic prosperity for all Queenslanders,” Hewson said. “That includes setting a fair and balanced coal royalty tax rate through proper consultation with industry.

“The resources sector has always been prepared to pay its fair share, but we need a coal royalty system that provides returns to both Queensland and investors to encourage investment in new projects across all commodities produced in Queensland.”

The second priority is to ensure a fair economic return for regions.

“Regional Queensland is the powerhouse of the state economy due to the huge economic value of the resources sector and we believe these communities deserve a larger share of funding for essential infrastructure and services,” Hewson said.

“An incoming government must transparently invest more resources royalties into improving the sustainability and liveability of our regions. This means better roads, more teachers, nurses and doctors as well as hospital upgrades.”

The third priority for the QRC is building skills needed for the future.

“We would like to work with government to build the future workforce needed to sustain the pipeline of resources and decarbonisation projects,” QRC president Adam Lancey said.

The fourth and final priority is to enable affordable and reliable energy amid the global energy transition.

“Net-zero can’t be achieved without the resources sector and Queensland and Australia must have affordable and reliable energy security while we transition to a decarbonised future,” Hewson said.

“The government must recognise the essential role Queensland’s coal, gas and critical minerals sectors are playing in the state’s energy transition to achieve net-zero.”

The Queensland state election will be held on October 26.

