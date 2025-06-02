Queensland’s biggest mining event is back

Image: Prime Creative Media

For more than three decades, the Queensland Mining & Engineering Exhibition (QME) has been the pinnacle of the state’s mining calendar, and in July 2026 QME will once more take centre stage in Mackay — the beating heart of Queensland’s mining industry.

As Australia’s largest regional mining event, QME is the Queensland industry’s most highly anticipated event, reflecting the drive and unwavering dedication of the state’s mining industry.

With hundreds of suppliers, live demonstrations, a thought-leading leadership series and an array of networking opportunities for delegates, QME is the ultimate showcase of supplier innovation and excellence and will platform the world-class capabilities of Mackay and the broader central Queensland region.

Following a successful rebooking phase, QME 2026 is officially open to the industry, with some of the sector’s biggest names already snapping up their spots, including:

QME welcomes the return of the Bowen Basin Mining Club (BBMC) as a key supporter in 2026.

The BBMC hosts the state’s premier biennial mining industry awards – the Queensland Mining Awards – celebrating the spirit of innovation, excellence and collaboration across the industry.

BBMC director Jodie Currie said the glittering awards gala will make its return alongside QME in 2026 and will once again recognise the outstanding innovations and productivity improvements implemented by mining companies, contractors and suppliers alike.

“QME is always such a significant celebration of the mining industry, so hosting our awards in the midst of that celebration helps to elevate QME even further,” Currie said.

Currie said co-locating the events is significant – not just for the region but for the sector.

“This is the biggest event for the Queensland mining industry, not just for Mackay,” Currie said.

“Going to the Queensland Mining Awards is a perfect opportunity for people to make the most of their networking, and we’ve already seen a strong indication that the event will be quite large again in 2026.”

Currie said the BBMC will utilise its booth at QME to showcase new innovations and new partnerships within the Queensland mining sector throughout the event.

“We always say that the Queensland METS sector leads the way globally for innovation and technology,” Currie said.

“For us to be able to showcase that innovation in Mackay, one of the biggest METS incubators in Queensland, is important for the region, and it’s also important for the industry.”

Currie said the BBMC will also use its space as a platform to showcase the Queensland Mining Awards finalists.

“For us it’s all about really getting them out there and showcasing our finalists to every person that comes through the door – to show how innovative they are and how other mining companies or projects might be able to use the innovation on their site,” Currie said.

QME 2026 will also see the return of the QME Mining Pavilion, where key mining companies and contractors will be on site to showcase their initiatives and foster invaluable connections within the Queensland mining community.

QME is now open to the industry. Lock in your prime positions now at queenslandminingexpo.com.au/getinvolved

