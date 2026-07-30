The Queensland Government has launched a four-year critical minerals plan backed by $146 million to accelerate the extraction, processing and export of the state’s strategic resources.

Delivering Queensland’s Critical Minerals Future 2026–30 outlines the state’s ambition to become a globally recognised supplier supporting secure and resilient international supply chains.

The plan will seek to move Queensland beyond the extraction and export of raw materials by expanding its processing, refining and manufacturing capacity.

Queensland holds significant reserves of critical minerals, as well as established processing and refining capabilities, a skilled workforce and decades of mining expertise.

The state is looking to leverage these advantages as governments and manufacturers worldwide seek more secure and diversified sources of the minerals used in advanced technologies, renewable energy infrastructure and other strategic industries.

Queensland Minister for Natural Resources and Mines Dale Last said recent geopolitical disruptions had demonstrated the importance of establishing reliable supplies of critical and strategic minerals.

“We’ve seen the impact that recent geopolitical uncertainty and export restrictions have had on global supply chains and the need for secure and reliable sources of strategic resources,” Last said.

The strategy follows the Queensland Government’s $146 million Budget commitment to unlock new critical minerals opportunities and support projects through the extraction, processing and export stages.

It is also designed to strengthen Queensland’s sovereign industrial capability and establish the state as a preferred destination for new critical minerals investment.

Last said the plan’s focus on downstream development would enable Queensland to capture more value from its resources while helping shield supply chains from international disruption.

“The Delivering Queensland’s Critical Minerals Future 2026-30 sets out key actions to grow Queensland’s value chain to expand processing, refining and manufacturing to build a global supply chain that is shielded from externalities that halt critical and strategic resources,” he said.

With demand for critical minerals accelerating, the government expects the plan to generate investment and long-term employment opportunities, particularly in regional communities where many of Queensland’s mineral deposits and industrial capabilities are located.

“The world is knocking on Queensland’s door, and we are ready to capitalise on this generational opportunity that will deliver long-term jobs and economic opportunities to regional Queensland,” Last said.

“We have the resources, industrial capability, energy and, importantly, the will to deliver critical minerals to the world and get this done.”

The plan will cover the period to 2030 as Queensland seeks to convert its mineral endowment into new mines, expanded downstream processing and stronger links with strategic international trading partners.

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