Queensland targets battery development for net-zero future

The Queensland Government has revealed its strategy to grow six industries to power the state’s movement toward net-zero.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles launched the Queensland New Industry Development Strategy (QNIDS) which will help businesses explore opportunities to build the infrastructure and products needed to shift to renewables.

The six key industries targeted by the QNIDS include:

renewable energy manufacturing and infrastructure

critical minerals processing, manufacturing and product development

battery industry development

green hydrogen

the circular economy, including resource recovery

the bioeconomy including biofuels and sustainable aviation fuel

The strategy will see a statewide Local Economic Opportunities Network established to help Queensland communities identify opportunities.

The $5.84 billion Queensland Jobs Fund and the Regional Economic Futures Fund will also be used to deliver initiatives to help regional economic growth, with a focus on communities impacted by the low-emissions transition.

“This marks our commitment to making Queensland the state of opportunity in industries that will be in demand as we shift to a decarbonised global economy,” Miles said.

“There is an immediate opportunity to expand our footprint in global markets of high-value supply chains involved in this transition – and we’re seizing it.

“We are positioned strongly to leverage our unique strengths, including a wealth of natural resources; world-class ports; skilled workforce; and long-standing trading partnerships.

“Our Queensland Energy and Jobs Plan sets a strong foundation for a clean energy future that promotes innovation, more jobs, sustainable communities and economic growth.

“With this New Industry Development Strategy, we are taking the next steps to strengthen Queensland’s capabilities to manufacture the equipment needed to make the shift to decarbonisation and build whole new industries to support that transition.

“Our regions are uniquely set up to support this shift to new, high-value industries and we will work with industry, universities and our Queensland communities to ensure we take advantage of every opportunity.”