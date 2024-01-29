Queensland resources sector strengthened by women

Image: kamolrat/stock.adobe.com

New industry data analysed by the Queensland Resources Council (QRC) has shown the number of women working in trade positions in Queensland’s resources sector increased by almost 40 per cent during the 2022–23 financial year.

Women now work in 13 per cent of Queensland’s trade roles, a record high for the sector.

The data also shows that nine out of 10 women employed by resources companies now work in ‘non-traditional’ roles such as engineering, environmental science, data analysis, production supervision and management positions.

Acting QRC chief executive officer Judy Bertram said there has never been a better time for women to get a job in Queensland’s resources sector and a more diverse workplace helps create a safer, more productive and more positive working environment for all employees.

“The resources sector is also experiencing a serious skilled worker shortage so there are plenty of practical reasons why companies are seeking to recruit more women for a broad range of positions,” she said.

Women In Mining and Resources Queensland co-chair Sally Rayner said the latest data shows that the state’s resources sector attracts a younger female demographic, with 38 per cent of the industry’s female employees in Queensland being 34 years old or under, compared to the national figure of 28.4 per cent.

“Resources companies are also more aware of the value to their business from having an inclusive environment which is open to new and different ways to identify and solve problems,” she said.

The data was released alongside the 19 finalists of the 2024 Resources Awards for Women. The winners will be announced at an awards presentation held at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre on March 8.

The winners are also set to represent Queensland at the Women in Resources National Awards being held in Canberra later this year.

“This year’s outstanding field of award finalists clearly demonstrates the diverse and rewarding careers available across our sector, which we hope inspires a whole new generation of women to consider the opportunities available,” Rayner said.

