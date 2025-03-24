Queensland ports drive $35bn for economy

Image: North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation

A study has revealed that three Queensland ports contribute $31.7 billion annually to the state’s economy and support around 40,000 jobs across multiple industries, including mining, construction, and transport.

Conducted by North Queensland Bulk Ports (NQBP) and independent experts Prominence, the study emphasises the vital role these ports play in facilitating trade and employment in the Mackay Isaac Whitsunday region.

“The Port of Hay Point, one of the largest metallurgical coal ports in the world, helps inject more than $21 billion annually into the Queensland economy and facilitates around 30,000 jobs,” NQBP chief executive officer Brendan Webb said.

“The Port of Mackay, which not only plays a critical role in the mining supply chain but is the cornerstone of the region’s powerhouse sugar industry, which contributes more than $1 billion annually and supports more than 2000 jobs across Queensland.

“The Port of Abbot Point is Queensland’s most northern coal export terminal, supporting global energy markets and contributes nearly $10 billion annually and facilitates more than 8000 jobs.”

The study also assessed the combined impact of all four NQBP-operated ports – Hay Point, Mackay, Abbot Point, and Weipa.

“Together, our ports and the people who power them make a mighty contribution to the Queensland economy,” Webb said.

“Our ports serve as critical gateways, but it is through our port partners – our terminal operators, customers, tenants, supply chains, and local businesses – that this contribution truly benefits Queenslanders.

“The ports handle over 54 per cent of Queensland’s international trade by volume; contributing $35 billion annually to Queensland’s gross state product and facilitate more than 47,000 jobs across the state.”

Metallurgical coal accounts for 86 per cent of NQBP’s total trade volume, followed by thermal coal, bauxite, and sugar.

While exports dominate, imports have grown by more than 25 per cent since 2019, with the Port of Mackay seeing increased diversity in imported goods.

“NQBP sees Mackay as a critical port to enable future economic development of the Greater Whitsunday region and is investigating key capital improvements,” Webb said.

“These potential investments, including extending Wharf 1’s cargo handling capabilities and establishing purpose-built laydown areas, will facilitate competitive port services for the region’s existing industries and provide confidence to proponents of new projects whether they are in mining, agriculture, future fuels, tourism, defence or renewable energy.”