Queensland port design helps turtle hatchlings along

The North Queensland Export Terminal features turtle-friendly amber lighting on its infrastructure. Image: Abbot Point Operations

The North Queensland Export Terminal’s design features have ensured turtle hatchlings make their way to sea safe and sound.

The ‘turtle-friendly’ amber lighting installed on terminal infrastructure and visible from the ocean provides the hatchlings with a smoother path to the sea.

While the terminal is one of Queensland’s busiest ports, Abbot Point Operations general manager Damien Dederer said it’s important to share the surroundings with the green and flatback sea turtles that call the area home.

“Caring for the environment is a core part of our commitment to the safe and efficient operation of the North Queensland Export Terminal so we have installed turtle-friendly amber coloured light rather than white light on the Terminal’s infrastructure,” Dederer said.

“This minimises the potential for our operations to interfere with nature and is a great example of how to deliver environmental benefits alongside a high traffic port.”

As moonlight plays an important role in turtle breeding behaviour and the instincts of hatchlings, the amber light helps the turtles to not become disorientated or unable to find the ocean.

“The North Queensland Export Terminal is one of Queensland’s busiest ports, exporting about the same total volumes as the Port of Brisbane did in the last financial year,” Dederer said.

“The greater Port of Abbot Point area is also home to green and flatback sea turtles and these species return annually to use nearby beaches for nesting.”

The amber lights have been placed in areas to prevent glow encroaching into nearby habits, while also benefitting other creatures such as echidnas and migratory birds.

