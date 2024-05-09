Queensland mining workforce gets diversity boost

Image: agnormark/stock.adobe.com

The Queensland Resources Council (QRC) has launched a new initiative aiming to create job opportunities for groups currently under-represented in the mining workforce.

The Resources Workforce Inclusion and Diversity Engagement (Resources WIDE) project has been developed thanks to $963,000 made available through the Queensland Government’s Workforce Connect Fund.

The initiative will see the development of a new digital hub aimed at supporting resources companies to implement diversity and inclusivity initiatives that will aid in the attraction, retention and advancement of people from diverse backgrounds.

“That includes women, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, people from culturally diverse backgrounds, veterans, refugees, and neurodiverse people,” QRC chief executive officer Janette Hewson said.

“This initiative is focused on making the resources sector in Queensland a better, more inclusive place for people from underrepresented groups to work.”

The QRC worked with a number of partners to deliver the project, including CQUniversity, who developed a suite of research-backed tools and guides, and Social Traders who advised on social enterprise procurement to build diversity.

Hewson said Resources WIDE was also developed with strong support from the Queensland resources sector.

“Multiple QRC member companies committed time and resources over the past 12 months to help make the project a success,” she said.

“The modern Queensland resources sector provides great career opportunities for tens of thousands of Queenslanders and it’s important that those opportunities are available to people from all backgrounds.”

Hewson said the Resources WIDE digital hub will be especially helpful for small to medium-sized enterprises looking to implement diversity and inclusion initiatives and those companies wanting to expand and diversify their talent pools.

“Companies understand that a strong focus on workforce inclusion leads to greater diversity and that’s good for workers and good for business,” Hewson said.

