The Queensland Mining & Engineering Exhibition (QME) opens its doors today, with the Mackay Showgrounds once again hosting Queensland and Australia’s largest mining event for three days of technology, networking and industry discussion.

Marking the start of QME’s fourth decade in the region, the exhibition returns with its largest footprint yet, featuring an expanded 9000-square-metre show floor that sold out months in advance.

Mackay Regional Council Mayor Greg Williamson welcomed attendees during the official opening.

“On behalf of the regional council and a grateful community underpinned by the resources sector, I’d like to say welcome. Welcome to the people who actually drive a significant part of the Australian economy and should be very, very proud of it,” Williamson said.

“Mining is not just another industry for us. Resources is not just another sector for us; it underpins our economy. It is the backbone of the regional community that we live in. It supports thousands of families. It supports the businesses, the apprentices and all of the communities that make up the Mackay Isaac Whitsunday region. In terms of GDP per capita, it is the second most productive region in the nation … after the Pilbara.

“The reality is, Australia cannot have a strong economy unless there is a strong resources sector, and Australia can’t have a strong resources sector without Mackay and the Bowen Basin. That’s not just an opinion; I think that’s fact.”

Williamson officially declared the event open, thanking exhibitors and attendees for supporting an exhibition that has been running for more than 30 years.

More than 300 suppliers are exhibiting at this year’s event, showcasing the latest mining equipment, technology and services to thousands of expected attendees from across the resources sector.

Major industry names including Milwaukee Tools, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Fulton Hogan, Epiroc, Hastings Deering, Brooks/XCMG and Flexco Australia feature on the exhibition floor.

The opening keynote was delivered by Hitachi Construction Machinery Australia general manager – mining sales and technology Sean Ryan, who unveiled LANDCROS, the company’s next evolution in mining technology.

“Thank you to the Queensland Mining Expo for inviting us to be the keynote sponsor this year. It’s fantastic to see so many people from throughout Queensland’s mining industry, including many colleagues, past colleagues and friends,” Ryan said.

Ryan outlined the challenges and opportunities reshaping the mining industry.

“Mining has always been an industry built on optimism. Every investment we make today is based on confidence in tomorrow. Yet I’d argue we’ve never seen a period of change quite like the one we’re experiencing now,” he said.

“Our industry is being challenged to produce more material with fewer people, lower emissions, higher safety expectations and a lower cost per tonne.

“When I started in mining over 30 years ago, success was measured in one thing: tonnes moved. Today, success is measured by much, much more: safety, sustainability, workforce availability, ESG, automation, artificial intelligence, digital connectivity and reliability.

“The modern mine is becoming one of the most technologically advanced workplaces on earth. That’s exciting, but it also means our customers need a partner that is evolving just as quickly.”

Beyond the equipment displays, the Mining Pavilion has returned as a dedicated space where mining companies and major contractors can engage directly with suppliers, highlighting projects, initiatives and opportunities across the sector.

Running alongside the exhibition is a free leadership series and main stage conference program, with industry leaders tackling some of the sector’s most pressing issues.

Featured sessions include “Sustainability in Practice: ESG, regulation and the resources sector”, “Commodity outlook: What next for coal, metals & minerals”, “From data to decisions: AI and predictive maintenance in mining”, and “The next mining boom: Advancing downstream processing capabilities”, covering topics ranging from ESG and commodity markets to artificial intelligence, automation and Australia’s downstream processing ambitions.

Backed by the Queensland Resources Council, QME continues to serve as one of the state’s premier industry gatherings, bringing together miners, contractors, equipment manufacturers and technology providers under one roof.

The event builds on the success of the 2024 exhibition, which attracted more than 5000 visitors. Organisers expect this year’s expanded exhibition to draw a similarly strong turnout, reflecting continued demand for opportunities to connect across the mining supply chain.

Australian Mining is attending QME throughout the three-day event and will bring readers coverage of the latest technology, industry announcements and keynote presentations.

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