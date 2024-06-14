Community, Event award, Events, News

Queensland Mining Awards finalists announced

Queensland Mining Awards
Image: Queensland Mining Awards

There’s just over a month to go until the 2024 Queensland Mining Awards, and the finalists have been announced following a record-breaking 70 entries.

As this year’s awards mark a decade of spotlighting the best of Queensland’s resources industry, the peer-judging again uncovered some hidden gems.

Winners of each of the eight categories, plus the Queensland Mining Contractor of the Year, will be announced at a gala dinner, held in Mackay on Wednesday July 24 and sponsored by Bravus Mining and Resources.

Along with the announcement of winners, the evening will feature a keynote address from BHP Mitsubishi Alliance asset president Adam Lancey.

Attendees can also expect an industry address from Queensland Resources Council chief executive Janette Hewson, and a closing address from Federal Minister for Resources Madeleine King.

The finalists and their entries are as follows:

Glencore Productivity Award:
AAMG Technologies ​​​​– enhancing remote access control with sensors and automation
iCutter Industries​​​​ – PDC drill bit technology for efficiency and sustainability
MTI​​​​​​ – BlastScout

QME Best New Product Award
Corehesion – ​​​​stone dust management system
Maven Greentech – ​​​​AirX robot
Stratalock​​​​​ – Stratalock Resin: Next step in ground consolidation

Blackwoods Collaboration Award
Coronado | Bigmate | PFi​ ​​ – dragline proximity awareness system
Jet Group | Mastermyne​​​​ – automated cartridge bolter
Mackellar | Manabotix​​​​ – enhanced safety measures using Bund Monitors

Austmine Innovation (METS) Award
Hastings Deering – w​​orking at heights platform
HE Parts​​​​​​ – turn over frame innovation
Stratalock​​​​​ – Stratalock Resin: Next step in ground consolidation

Pirtek Safety Initiative Award
Anglo American​​​​​ – tele-remote dozers on coal stockpiles
Bigmate​​​​​​ – dragline proximity detection system
Mader​​​​​​ – in-vehicle fleet safety
Peabody – ​​​​​LiDAR torpedo probe

National Group Community, Staff Engagement or EEO Initiative Award
Anglo American​​​​​ – intersectional trauma informed psychosocial management
Bravus Mining and Resources – b​​Building a happier and healthier Carmichael community
BMA and Astute, in collaboration with Childcare Leadership Alliance ​​– strategic innovation in regional childcare
Glencore​​​​​ – hourney to JobFit

Pentacon Innovation (Miner) Award
Anglo American​​​​​ – Tele-remote dozers on coal stockpiles
Coronado​​​​​Plant Advisor: Harnessing AI to optimise coal processing capabilities
Peabody​​​​​LiDAR torpedo probe

Hastings Deering Environment Award
Bravus Mining and Resources – ​w​ildlife monitoring and conservation using AI/ML
CS GAS​​​​​​ – improving the environmental outcomes of water processing
Pembroke Resources – biodiversity protocol for endangered fauna

