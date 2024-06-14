Queensland Mining Awards finalists announced

Image: Queensland Mining Awards

There’s just over a month to go until the 2024 Queensland Mining Awards, and the finalists have been announced following a record-breaking 70 entries.

As this year’s awards mark a decade of spotlighting the best of Queensland’s resources industry, the peer-judging again uncovered some hidden gems.

Winners of each of the eight categories, plus the Queensland Mining Contractor of the Year, will be announced at a gala dinner, held in Mackay on Wednesday July 24 and sponsored by Bravus Mining and Resources.

Along with the announcement of winners, the evening will feature a keynote address from BHP Mitsubishi Alliance asset president Adam Lancey.

Attendees can also expect an industry address from Queensland Resources Council chief executive Janette Hewson, and a closing address from Federal Minister for Resources Madeleine King.

The finalists and their entries are as follows:

Glencore Productivity Award:

AAMG Technologies ​​​​– enhancing remote access control with sensors and automation

iCutter Industries​​​​ – PDC drill bit technology for efficiency and sustainability

MTI​​​​​​ – BlastScout

QME Best New Product Award

Corehesion – ​​​​stone dust management system

Maven Greentech – ​​​​AirX robot

Stratalock​​​​​ – Stratalock Resin: Next step in ground consolidation

Blackwoods Collaboration Award

Coronado | Bigmate | PFi​ ​​ – dragline proximity awareness system

Jet Group | Mastermyne​​​​ – automated cartridge bolter

Mackellar | Manabotix​​​​ – enhanced safety measures using Bund Monitors

Austmine Innovation (METS) Award

Hastings Deering – w​​orking at heights platform

HE Parts​​​​​​ – turn over frame innovation

Stratalock​​​​​ – Stratalock Resin: Next step in ground consolidation

Pirtek Safety Initiative Award

Anglo American​​​​​ – tele-remote dozers on coal stockpiles

Bigmate​​​​​​ – dragline proximity detection system

Mader​​​​​​ – in-vehicle fleet safety

Peabody – ​​​​​LiDAR torpedo probe

National Group Community, Staff Engagement or EEO Initiative Award

Anglo American​​​​​ – intersectional trauma informed psychosocial management

Bravus Mining and Resources – b​​Building a happier and healthier Carmichael community

BMA and Astute, in collaboration with Childcare Leadership Alliance ​​– strategic innovation in regional childcare

Glencore​​​​​ – hourney to JobFit

Pentacon Innovation (Miner) Award

Anglo American​​​​​ – Tele-remote dozers on coal stockpiles

Coronado​​​​​Plant Advisor: Harnessing AI to optimise coal processing capabilities

Peabody​​​​​LiDAR torpedo probe

Hastings Deering Environment Award

Bravus Mining and Resources – ​w​ildlife monitoring and conservation using AI/ML

CS GAS​​​​​​ – improving the environmental outcomes of water processing

Pembroke Resources – biodiversity protocol for endangered fauna

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.