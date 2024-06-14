Queensland Mining Awards finalists announced

There’s just over a month to go until the 2024 Queensland Mining Awards, and the finalists have been announced following a record-breaking 70 entries.
As this year’s awards mark a decade of spotlighting the best of Queensland’s resources industry, the peer-judging again uncovered some hidden gems.
Winners of each of the eight categories, plus the Queensland Mining Contractor of the Year, will be announced at a gala dinner, held in Mackay on Wednesday July 24 and sponsored by Bravus Mining and Resources.
Along with the announcement of winners, the evening will feature a keynote address from BHP Mitsubishi Alliance asset president Adam Lancey.
Attendees can also expect an industry address from Queensland Resources Council chief executive Janette Hewson, and a closing address from Federal Minister for Resources Madeleine King.
The finalists and their entries are as follows:
Glencore Productivity Award:
AAMG Technologies – enhancing remote access control with sensors and automation
iCutter Industries – PDC drill bit technology for efficiency and sustainability
MTI – BlastScout
QME Best New Product Award
Corehesion – stone dust management system
Maven Greentech – AirX robot
Stratalock – Stratalock Resin: Next step in ground consolidation
Blackwoods Collaboration Award
Coronado | Bigmate | PFi – dragline proximity awareness system
Jet Group | Mastermyne – automated cartridge bolter
Mackellar | Manabotix – enhanced safety measures using Bund Monitors
Austmine Innovation (METS) Award
Hastings Deering – working at heights platform
HE Parts – turn over frame innovation
Stratalock – Stratalock Resin: Next step in ground consolidation
Pirtek Safety Initiative Award
Anglo American – tele-remote dozers on coal stockpiles
Bigmate – dragline proximity detection system
Mader – in-vehicle fleet safety
Peabody – LiDAR torpedo probe
National Group Community, Staff Engagement or EEO Initiative Award
Anglo American – intersectional trauma informed psychosocial management
Bravus Mining and Resources – bBuilding a happier and healthier Carmichael community
BMA and Astute, in collaboration with Childcare Leadership Alliance – strategic innovation in regional childcare
Glencore – hourney to JobFit
Pentacon Innovation (Miner) Award
Anglo American – Tele-remote dozers on coal stockpiles
CoronadoPlant Advisor: Harnessing AI to optimise coal processing capabilities
PeabodyLiDAR torpedo probe
Hastings Deering Environment Award
Bravus Mining and Resources – wildlife monitoring and conservation using AI/ML
CS GAS – improving the environmental outcomes of water processing
Pembroke Resources – biodiversity protocol for endangered fauna
