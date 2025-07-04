Queensland minerals academy to double its capacity

The Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy is set to expand, with an additional 100 schools and three regional hubs in the pipeline.

The academy currently has a network of 100 schools, which engage up to 6000 students each year. The expansion plan, funded through a $2 million state government allocation, will see the network increase to 200 schools over the next three years. The expansion will have a geographic focus on new regional hubs to be established in Mackay, Rockhampton and Townsville.

Queensland Resources Council chief executive officer Janette Hewson said the expanded academy will help develop a talent pipeline for a future workforce in the resources sector. “The resources sector is the backbone of the Queensland economy contributing more than $120 billion into our economy last year,” she said. “We need to attract the next generation of engineers, electricians, environmental scientists and many others to be a part of a sustainable and innovative resources sector that will shape our future.” Minister for Employment and Training Ros Bates said the expansion would see more students exposed to mining sector career opportunities at different stages of their school education. “This expansion over three years will see the program reach up to 10,000 additional students and will also transition into primary schools,” she said.

The Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy, established in 2005 as part of the Gateway to Industry program in schools, works across all levels of the industry to develop skills in mining and energy operations, as well as other supporting science, technology, engineering and mathematics-based vocations.

