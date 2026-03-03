Queensland mine rehabilitation scholarships open for 2026

Image: Tuangtong Soraprasert/shutterstock.com

Emerging researchers are being encouraged to help shape the future of mine rehabilitation in Queensland, with applications now open for the 2026 ReGen Queensland Scholarships.

Funded through the Coal Minesite Rehabilitation Trust Fund, the program offers two scholarships valued at up to $40,000 per year for up to three years, supporting research focused on environmental management and post-mining land restoration.

The scholarships are open to PhD and Master’s candidates as well as early-career researchers undertaking Queensland-based study with a local university.

Eligible research fields include post-mining land uses such as native ecosystem and biodiversity rehabilitation, agricultural restoration and landform design, including final voids.

Other research priorities include surface and groundwater management, particularly in relation to quality and quantity impacts, Non-Use Management Areas and the criteria for residual final voids, as well as broader mine closure and transition research examining long-term environmental and social outcomes for mining communities.

Queensland Minister for Natural Resources and Mines Dale Last said the ReGen scholarships play an important role in strengthening the state’s position as a leader in responsible resource development and environmental management.

“Queensland is leading the way in responsible resource development. These scholarships will fund more research into advancing our world-class coal industry and help create more Queensland jobs after a mine has reached its end of life,” Last said.

“It is great to see the industry investing in ways to improve mine rehabilitation and carry on the lasting economic benefits for the regional Queensland towns that rely on the coal industry.”

The scholarship program is coordinated by the Queensland Resources Council (QRC), with chief executive officer Janette Hewson saying the initiative continues to support innovation in mine rehabilitation while delivering benefits to both industry and local communities.

“For nearly 20 years, these scholarships have enabled research to improve how Queensland mines are rehabilitated and extended our environmental science capability,” Hewson said.

The ReGen scholarships were established by the Coal Minesite Rehabilitation Trust in 2007, in partnership between the QRC, the Queensland Government and industry aimed at improving environmental restoration outcomes for coal mine sites across the state.

QRC policy director environment Dr Leigh Stitz, who was a recipient of the scholarship in 2014, said the funding had the potential to significantly shape a researcher’s career.

“This scholarship changed my life by allowing me to juggle being a mother while researching waterway health,” Stitz said.

“I researched macro-invertebrates, or water bugs, in ephemeral streams in Tropical Queensland, which are good indicators of waterway health.

“This helped provide a better understanding of the cumulative impacts of mining on waterways to improve rehabilitation practices.

“If you are a researcher passionate about sustainability and environmental science, these scholarships can be a major boost to your research and career trajectory.”

For more information on the ReGen environmental scholarships, visit here.

