Queensland Government invests in inclusion

The Queensland Resources Council (QRC) has received government funding for its Resources WIDE project.

The Resources WIDE (workforce inclusion and diversity engagement) project aims to address skills shortages and create job prospects for under-represented people in the mining and energy sectors. The Queensland Government provided $963,000 for the project.

QRC chief executive Ian Macfarlane said the program also benefits employers in the resources sector, who are facing staff shortages and are finding it difficult to not just hire new staff, but to retain them long term.

“This program targets women, Indigenous Australians, people from culturally diverse backgrounds, veterans, refugees, and neurodiverse people who are looking for employment in the resources and energy sector in Queensland,” Macfarlane said.

“The QRC will work with organisations like CQUniversity, the Queensland social enterprise council and Indigenous representative bodies to help 100 job seekers in these under-represented groups and 220 employers to connect.”

The project is underpinned by research conducted by CQUniversity and would coincide the QRC’s Resources WIDE digital hub.

“This funding will help address the urgent need for new solutions to the current skills shortage in the resources sector and open up opportunities for a wider range of people in the community to join our workforce,” Macfarlane said.

“The project will help mining and energy companies determine the why, what and how more under-represented groups can be successfully employed and retained in supportive workforce environments which embraces, respects and connects employees from all kinds of backgrounds.”